Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
The verdict in the Nicholas Baxter retrial has been handed down in the Supreme Court. Baxter was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew.
Crime

Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
6th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE father has been found not guilty for the death of his infant son in a decision handed down in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Justice David North discharged Nicholas Aaron Baxter who was charged over the death of his six week old son, Matthew Riley Baxter, in 2011.

Mr Baxter was acquitted of Matthew's murder but convicted and jailed in 2017 after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter. This conviction was overturned on appeal.

His second trial began in February in the Townsville Supreme Court and was decided by a judge sitting alone.

Mr Baxter appeared in the Townsville Supreme Court via video link from Toowoomba.

Originally published as Justice delivers verdict in Nicholas Baxter retrial

court matthew baxter nicholas aaron baxter

Just In

    TV fitness guru dead at 48

    TV fitness guru dead at 48
    • 6th Apr 2021 2:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        FULL LIST: Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather More than 100 roads across Queensland are impacted by flash flooding after a 150mm-plus deluge overnight. SEE THE FULL LIST

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health Queensland Health COVID vaccine hubs shutting on weekends