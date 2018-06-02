DENIED JUSTICE: How women are put at risk in our courts

The 2016-17 Queensland Magistrates Court annual report reveals our courts were extremely busy last year.

Bad children need support not court, says expert

JUSTICE experts are pushing for more funding to stop vulnerable Fraser Coast residents falling through the legal cracks.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay magistrates handled about 11,100 criminal and civil cases last financial year, the Magistrates Courts of Queensland Annual Report shows.

A total of 7735 adult defendants and 575 children faced 17,773 charges in 2016-17.

Magistrates also dealt with 751 breaches of bail, probation and suspended sentences; 244 civil claims, 1223 domestic and family violence order cases; and 569 child protection order actions.

The State Government needed to invest more money in community and low-cost legal services, said Bill Potts, whose firm represents clients in our region.

"We build bridges, we build roads, we build tunnels but why don't we spend that kind of money on the justice system?" the deputy president of the Queensland Law Society said.

"We have people being denied justice - they are being convicted or they can't appeal properly because they are being denied access to a system that favours those who have the resources for representation."

Women's Legal Service Queensland echoed his call, saying WLSQ's telephone support service often received calls from regional and rural women in legal crisis without enough money to hire lawyers.

"There are a lot of women who are self-representing in domestic violence hearings and because many are respondents (accused of DV) they often do not get Legal Aid," WLSQ's principal solicitor Rachel Neil said.

"Challenges include preparing paperwork for court, navigating the court system and also having to cross-examine perpetrators of violence at hearings.

"Subpoenaing Child Safety records or police records is extremely complex as well and they have to apply for documents to be delivered to the courts and that can be tricky."

The Queensland Government said it had invested millions in rolling out specialist courts and resourcing support services.

This included providing $85.1 million for Legal Aid and passing on Federal Government funding to community legal centres, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said.

Taylor Street Community Legal Service provides limited legal services in Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Gympie.

The Chronicle asked TSCLS for comment but a spokesperson said the organisation was unable to address the issues.

Justice clearance rates okay

THE Maryborough District Court has one of the state's better clearance rates but the Hervey Bay District Court is lagging behind most of Queensland.

A total of 53 new defendants faced the MDC court last financial year and 70 cases were finalised.

There are 34 cases still active from previous years.

The 2016-17 District Court of Queensland Annual Report shows the court has a 132 per cent clearance rate.

Meanwhile, 64 defendants faced the Hervey Bay District Court and 63 cases were finalised.

With 27 matters still pending from previous years, the HDC has a clearance rate of 98.4 per cent.

Most district courts in Queensland have clearance rates above 100 per cent.

The Maryborough Supreme Court dealt with five new cases in 2016-17 and finalised seven.

It still has 12 active cases from previous years and a clearance rate of 140 per cent.

In her annual report to parliament, Supreme Court Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said case backlogs showed there was a need for more judicial officers to be appointed.

"The inability to reduce the active pending matters ... highlights the need for additional judicial resources to meet the increasing demand," Justice Holmes said.

Queensland Law Society deputy president Bill Potts called on the State Government to appoint five more district court judges, three more supreme court justices and 10 more magistrates.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said the Attorney General would "continue to work with" Chief Justice Holmes and the District Court of Queensland chief judge and the chief magistrate on resource allocations. - NewsRegional

BY THE NUMBERS

Fraser Coast Magistrate Courts 2016-17 performance:

Adult defendants - 7735

Adult charges - 16,409

Child defendants - 575

Child charges - 1364

Breaches of bail and court orders - 751

Domestic and family violence orders - 1223

Child protection orders - 569

Civil cases - 244

Source: Queensland Government