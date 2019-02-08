Justin and Hailey saved sex for marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on the cover of US Vogue. Picture: Twitter

JUSTIN Bieber has revealed he had a "legitimate problem with sex" and explained why he and Hailey Baldwin saved themselves for marriage after rekindling their romance in June.

The couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September after 12 weeks of dating.

Bieber, 24, explained in a Vogue interview that sex was one reason for the quick marriage, but the couple is still planning their wedding party.

Bieber says he was celibate for more than a year when he ran into Baldwin at a conference in Miami last year. The Sorry singer opened up about his sex addiction, saying after being "super promiscuous" for a period, abstaining from sex helped him feel closer to God.

"My mum always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it [being promiscuous], so I could never enjoy it," Bieber said.

"He [God] doesn't ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff. He's like, 'I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain.' I think sex can cause a lot of pain."

The superstar said he believes Hailey was a karmic reward for his more pure lifestyle.

"I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behaviour," Bieber added.

The singer said running into his now-wife in June made him realise how much he loved Baldwin despite their previous rough breakup.

The couple admitted their decision to marry 12 weeks after reconnecting in June last year was hurried by their desire to have sex. Picture: Instagram

"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," Bieber recalled. "I was like, 'Holy cow, this is what I've been looking for.'"

In the joint interview, Baldwin admitted she was lonely the first few weeks after becoming the singer's wife because of the nasty comments about her relationship being posted on social media.

"I prayed to feel peace about the decision [to get married], and that's where I landed," she said. "I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time."

The couple indicated there had been infidelity when they dated the first time around.

"Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through," Hailey explained.

"Fizzled would not be the right word - it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on August 6, 2018. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

Baldwin said she's committed to her marriage with Bieber, and acknowledged their partnership is likely to be challenging.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is … We're really young, and that's a scary aspect," she admitted.

"We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

