‘Elite’ Smith’s freakish physical transformation

Steve Smith is in the best shape of his life. Picture: AFP

STEVE Smith's skinfolds are at record lows after the World Cup-bound batsman used his 12-month ban to get in the "best physical condition of his life".

Smith, 29, and David Warner will bat for Australia for the third time in five days on Friday before boarding an evening flight to Gallipoli with their Australian teammates.

Coach Justin Langer described Smith's unbeaten 89 against New Zealand on Wednesday as a "tutorial in batting" and praised Warner's Virat Kohli-like energy levels.

"(Smith's) skin-folds are the lowest they've ever been, and we're talking elite levels," Langer said.

"That was one of his goals at the start of the ban - come back in better physical shape than ever before.

"He and Davey have done the same thing, they are in pristine condition. (They're) both incredibly hungry for runs, which is part of the success for the team."

Smith and Warner have spent the past week learning Australia's new ODI game plan, which was overhauled at a crisis meeting last December.

Langer has frequently spoken about the meeting between coaches and selectors, which took place in Melbourne during the Boxing Day Test after Australia had lost 18 out of its past 21 ODIs.

The following week captain Aaron Finch revealed the new batting tactics were designed to combat spin after a pattern of teams loading up with 20-25 overs.

Langer dumped batsmen Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short and Travis Head and picked two specialist spinners of his own, Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon, for the very first time.

Langer missed the pre-Ashes trip to Gallipoli in 2001 under former captain Steve Waugh but expects the next few days to be a "very sobering" experience for his players.

Major General Stephen Day addressed the Aussies in Brisbane yesterday as they prepare for five months of cricket in England.

Australian players have praised the "real clarity" over their ODI roles during their stunning form reversal, which was born out of that meeting in Melbourne.

"I've felt strategically we got a blueprint around Christmas last year," Langer said.

"The blueprint is there, now we've got to keep trusting it. Most of our strategic plans are there, now it's about putting it into practice."

Australia will arrive in England having won its past three white-ball series - all on the road.

Langer's team travelled to India and won the T20 series 2-0, the ODI series 3-2 (after trailing 0-2) and then smashed Pakistan 5-0 in ODIs the UAE.

"My main concern is we've had a month's break (since then)," Langer said on SEN.

"At the end of Pakistan, while guys were weary at the end of a very, very long and taxing summer, they were match-hardened.

"They were battle-hardened and playing great cricket."