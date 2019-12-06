Justin’s costly secret ‘love contract’

AS SPECULATION swirls over how close Justin Timberlake is to actress Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the upcoming film Palmer, fans are obsessing over his pre-nuptial agreement with wife Jessica Biel that would cost the boy-band singer half a million dollars if he strays.

After Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012, the New York Daily News reported that they signed a contract specifying how they would divide their property if they ever divorced and holding Timberlake financially liable if he were unfaithful. Timberlake's net worth topped $US200 million ($A292 million) as of 2019.

The infidelity provision is a common feature of so-called lifestyle clauses, also known as "love contracts", in prenuptial agreements that cover everything from frequency of sex to body weight requirements.

"Reports of the Timberlake-Biel prenup infidelity clause in 2012 began a trend in so-called 'lifestyle' clauses within prenups, postnups and cohabitation agreements," asset-protection lawyer Ann-Margaret Carrozza told FOX. "These clauses can deal with items of concern such as substance abuse, infidelity, weight gain, spending" and more, she said.

In Timberlake's case, the 38-year-old actor and musician apologised on Instagram for what he called a "strong lapse in judgment" after photos and video surfaced in November of him and Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans.

The images showed the two holding hands and, at one point, Wainwright's hand on Timberlake's leg. They play lovers in Palmer, a drama that follows a college football player after his release from prison.

Representatives for Biel and Timberlake didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reports haven't specified what would be considered infidelity under Timberlake's contract with Biel, and Carrozza told FOX the couple's current residence in Tennessee would also affect the agreement's terms.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Tennessee is a so-called equitable distribution state, where judges are generally freer to rewrite the terms of an agreement to achieve fairness, said Carrozza, the author of the book Love and Money: Protecting Yourself from Angry Exes, Wacky Relatives, Con Artists, and Inner Demons, published in 2017.

Infidelity or "no cheating" clauses are among the most common of the lifestyle provisions, Carrozza told the Daily News in 2013. This isn't the first time such stipulations have made headlines.

When speculation surfaced that celebrity golfer Tiger Woods wanted to reunite with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2013, she reportedly demanded an infidelity clause with a $US350 million ($A512 million) penalty, according to HuffPost.

