Juvenile bitten by police dog during dramatic chase

A JUVENILE has been bitten by a police dog during a dramatic police chase in Mackay this morning.

A total of five juvenile offenders were detained by police following the pursuit and are facing a number of charges.

Just after 7am police received several calls from concerned members of the public regarding a vehicle allegedly being driven dangerously on the highway south of Proserpine.

Senior Sergeant David Parnell confirmed the vehicle had been allegedly stolen from Townsville.

"We received reports the vehicle was driving at speeds of about 140-160km/h and was tailgating other motorists," Snr Sgt Parnell said.

"All of the offenders on board were under the age of 18, some were already known to police."

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle near Calen, but the alleged offenders managed to evade police and continued driving towards Mackay, Snr Sgt Parnell said.

"We set up a stinger location North of Mackay and had successful deployment of the stinger," he said.

"The vehicle was then monitored at low speed until it collided with a police vehicle in the Richmond Hills estate area.

"From that location, four offenders were immediately detained and a fifth suspect decamped."

Police tracked the fifth suspect until he was taken down by a police dog a short distance from the vehicle.

"The suspect failed to comply with instructions and was detained by a police dog," Snr Sgt Parnell said.

"The suspect had a minor injury to part of his body and has since received a tetanus shot."

Several officers from Mackay police station, Northern Beaches police station, the road policing unit and the dog squad were involved in the operation.

The alleged offenders will now face several charges including dangerous driving, evading police, offences relating to petrol drive offs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a number of other traffic offences.

The owner of the stolen vehicle has been advised of its whereabouts. The vehicle has some minor damage and four flat tyres.

Snr Sgt Parnell said he was happy with the efforts of police.

"Pursuits are not something we take lightly," he said.

"Everyone worked well together and we had a successful outcome today."

Investigations are ongoing.