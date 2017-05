Stolen car located behind houses on East St, Scarness.

A JUVENILE offender reportedly stole a car, fled police and is still on the loose.

A car was reported stolen to Hervey Bay police about 9.15am on Thursday.

Police responded, but when they caught up with the young offender he ditched the car behind houses at East St, Scarness, and fled.

The offender was known to the victim.

Police have called for any witnesses to the incidents to phone Policelink on 131 444.