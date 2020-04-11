Menu
Juveniles have led police on a high speed chase across the Sunshine Coast tonight
Crime

WATCH: Juveniles lead police on dramatic high-speed pursuit

Matty Holdsworth
11th Apr 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 8:17 PM
JUVENILES have led police on a wild chase across the Sunshine Coast in a stolen vehicle tonight, the second offence in as many days.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman told the Sunshine Coast Daily a 4WD and trailer had been stolen by the group of juveniles from a Kuluin address. 

It was later filmed by various residents at home with the footage showing the high-speed rampage coursing through the suburban streets.

The spokeswoman said two tyre deflation devices were used, the second to success and the juveniles were arrested on Horton Pde, Maroochydore.

It comes after two juveniles, one from Bli Bli and another from Brisbane, led officers in a similar pursuit from Mooloolah Valley to Dicky Beach on Friday.

More to come.

