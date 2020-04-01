‘KAK’s a cockroach!’: TV icons’ spat

KAK and Hinch had a tense exchange on Studio 10.

Tensions were high on Studio 10 this morning when Kerri-Anne Kennerley confronted Derryn Hinch over a comment he made about her in a book several years ago.

Hinch was being interviewed on Studio 10 by Joe Hildebrand and Sarah Harris about his new book Unfinished Business - Life of a Senator.

At one stage in the interview, Harris referred to Kennerley who wasn't on the panel at the time: "I understand in one of your books you referred to our colleague Kerri-Anne Kennerley as 'the cockroach of television'?"

"It was a compliment," Hinch told the hosts. "I was trying to say that she's a survivor. We both hosted the Midday show.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley with Derryn Hinch during the final episode of Midday.

"She's a cockroach," he continued. "If a nuclear war hit your television studio, you may go Sarah, but I bet you KAK will still be there."

Harris replied, "Derryn, I don't think she took it as a compliment".

It was at that point that Kennerley rushed onto the Studio 10 set and confronted Hinch who was joining the program via Skype.

"You wrote in your book I was 'the television equivalent of a cockroach,' yes, I'm really flattered," Kennerley said sarcastically.

"Alright, take it like you want," Hinch said.

Hinch revealed that Kennerley had raised the comment with him previously when they bumped into one another overseas, and he repeated that he meant it as a compliment.

"Don't ask me to thank you now," Kennerley said sternly.

KAK and Derryn Hinch had a spat on live TV.

The cockroach comment wasn't the only one that had upset Kennerley though.

The Studio 10 co-host then said to Hinch: "I will forgive you when you apologise for banging on for years after Midday because you thought you did it better."

Hinch hosted Midday on Channel 9 in 1994 for one year before the show was axed. Kennerley hosted a revived version of the show from 1996 to 1998.

Hoping to put the feud to bed after all these years, Hinch looked down the barrel of the camera today and said, "alright, KAK, I apologise to you".