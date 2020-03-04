Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Offbeat

KANGAROO INFERNO: Car ignites after hitting roo

Jack Evans
4th Mar 2020 9:39 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland Ambulance Services were called to a bizarre incident last night as a car collided with a kangaroo and burst into flames near St Lawrence, north of Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Services were tasked to assess two patients after their vehicle reportedly collided with a kangaroo before igniting on the Bruce Highway and Waverley Creek at 7.20pm.

Neither patient required transport to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews were tasked to the blaze but were told they no longer needed while en route as the inferno had finished.

Crews returned home without attending the scene.

car vs kangaroo queensland ambulance services queensland emergency and fire services rockhampton st lawrence
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14 million emergency department officially opens

        premium_icon $14 million emergency department officially opens

        News Maryborough Hospital officially opens new emergency department.

        Submissions open for business and tourism awards

        premium_icon Submissions open for business and tourism awards

        News Submissions are open for the 2020 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism awards.

        Fisho warned to stay away from drugs

        premium_icon Fisho warned to stay away from drugs

        News Police found marijuana and a smoking utensil during a search

        Magistrate blasts ‘cowardly behaviour’ at Granville Tavern

        premium_icon Magistrate blasts ‘cowardly behaviour’ at Granville Tavern

        News The man bit chunks out of a car seat after being loaded into the police car