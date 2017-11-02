News

SHOCKING: Kangaroo killed, tied up and dumped in creek

Someone has killed, tired up and dumped a kangaroo at Eli Creek.
Someone has killed, tired up and dumped a kangaroo at Eli Creek. Contributed
Amy Formosa
by

A KANGAROO has been killed, tied up and dumped in Eli Creek.　

A reader sent the shocking photo of the roo to the Fraser Coast Chronicle this week, which also shows a what appears to be a crab pot close by.　

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL CRIME STORIES HERE>>

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported to them, however at this stage there isn't enough evidence for an offence under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

"For now it has been recorded until further information comes to light," the spokeswoman said.

"If any members of the public know anything about this case, we encourage them to come forward.

"We take complaints of cruelty, neglect and abandonment incredibly seriously and will investigate all valid reports." 　

If you witness an act of animal cruelty, or are concerned about the welfare of an animal, you can notify the RSPCA by calling 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), completing an online form or sending us RSPCA an email.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks eli creek fcanimals fccrime fcpolice

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

MOST people have hopes and dreams for their kids future but for the father of an ice addict he simply hoped his son would stay alive.

State Opposition announces new candidate for M'boro

SELECTED: Richard Kingston (right), pictured at the start of the 2017 Dunga Derby, has been announced as Maryborough's LNP candidate.

THE State Opposition has found the man they want to take Maryborough

There’s more rain where that came from

Queensland has experienced its wettest October since 1975.

QUEENSLAND has had its wettest October since 1975

SPECIAL REPORT: Why drug gangs are targeting regional kids

Experts have been shocked by the drug ice's prominence in regional Australia.

And how we think our pollies could do more to stop it

Local Partners