SHOCKING: Kangaroo killed, tied up and dumped in creek

Someone has killed, tired up and dumped a kangaroo at Eli Creek. Contributed

A KANGAROO has been killed, tied up and dumped in Eli Creek.

A reader sent the shocking photo of the roo to the Fraser Coast Chronicle this week, which also shows a what appears to be a crab pot close by.

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported to them, however at this stage there isn't enough evidence for an offence under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

"For now it has been recorded until further information comes to light," the spokeswoman said.

"If any members of the public know anything about this case, we encourage them to come forward.

"We take complaints of cruelty, neglect and abandonment incredibly seriously and will investigate all valid reports."

If you witness an act of animal cruelty, or are concerned about the welfare of an animal, you can notify the RSPCA by calling 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), completing an online form or sending us RSPCA an email.