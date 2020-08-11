Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this video of kangaroos fighting in the snow

by Jack Gramenz
11th Aug 2020 2:08 PM

Two kangaroos have been filmed fighting while heavy snow falls in a video shared to Facebook.

The roos squared up for a solid two minutes on Sunday while kookaburras heckled in the background.

The video was captured at Mount Jerrong, west of Sydney.

"Nothing beats a good kanga fight when there's nothing on the tele," KangaWomba Lodge owner Wendy Lindsay wrote on her post sharing the video.

The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
The kangaroos duked it out for more than two minutes. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

 

It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay
It’s not clear which kangaroo emerged as the winner. Picture: Facebook/Wendy Lindsay

RELATED: Stray dog adopted as car company mascot

RELATED: Woman in hospital after whale encounter

"We see a lot of the kangaroos fighting, but to see them in the snow like that, it was pretty amazing," Wendy told 7 News.

"It's nice to have that little bit of magic happening."

It's not clear what the kangaroos were fighting about but the native marsupials are prolific boxers, often duking it out for dominance, mates, and perhaps even fun.

 

Originally published as Kangaroos have huge fight in the snow

wild life

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DINGO DECISION: Call made on tracking collars

        Premium Content DINGO DECISION: Call made on tracking collars

        Environment The State Government has responded to concerns

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Proposal to widen road at ‘dangerous’ intersection

        Premium Content Proposal to widen road at ‘dangerous’ intersection

        News Department says it’s ‘not safety concern’

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Why Bay business owner, mum is dancing for joy

        Premium Content Why Bay business owner, mum is dancing for joy

        Business How harrowing stories of hardship inspired dance studio

        Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Premium Content Shocking neglect: Nursing home suffers nine fail govt audits

        Health Aged care: Nine facilities fail audit as damning issues revealed

        • 11th Aug 2020 2:42 PM