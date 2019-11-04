Menu
Kanye West’s “Brunchella” has been savaged by attendees. Picture: Robin Marchant/Getty Images
News

Kanye roasted over ‘Fyre Fest’ brunch event

4th Nov 2019 5:52 AM

Kanye West performed at a church in Louisiana Friday - but the food offerings at a "Brunchella" reception before the service were far from VIP-quality.

West - who released his new album, Jesus is King in late September - performed at an outdoor service Friday night at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, drawing a crowd of thousands.

The service was free, but organisers charged guests US$55 (A$79) for a "Brunchella" plate beforehand as a church fundraiser.

 

The pre-show event was not a hit. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
But at least one woman was so disgusted by her "meal" that she asked for her money back.

"This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux BR. & the server looked at me crazy when I asked for another pancake," Kimberly Kinchen posted Friday, with a photo of her skimpy, unappetising-looking meal.

 

This is the wonderful & COLD brunch BUFFET we are being served by Boil & Roux BR. & the server looked at me crazy when I...

Posted by Kimberly Kinchen on Friday, 1 November 2019

 

"What's going on at Fyre Fest South aka #Brunchella?" a Twitter user posted, sharing Kinchen's post - referencing the notoriously failed 2017 music festival.

 

 

 

 

 

The caterer that worked the event told The Daily Mail that they had been "contacted about the poor service and quality of food provided during the event as a paid vendor."

"The catering company acknowledges it did not provide adequate food for ONE attendee and a social media post went viral," the company said. "Any further inquiries or food complaints associated with the event can be directed to Lauryn's Fine Catering."

Disgruntled attendees also griped that West's performance was delayed for hours after the 6pm scheduled start.

"Kanye West concert in Baton Rouge was supposed to start at 6," the page @muchcontroversy tweeted. "It's now 730 and STILL, no Kanye. Same playlist still on repeat. Slowly losing sanity. There's a blunt somewhere in the crowd I wish got passed to me."

 

This article was originally published on NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

