PROUD STUDENT: Riverside Christian College student Karen Boulton was named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year for her work in Youth Parliament and in the school community.
Karen's big ambitions after Young Citizen of the Year award

Blake Antrobus
26th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
KAREN Boulton hasn't let a rocky year of personal challenges dampen her dream of pursuing politics.

The Riverside Christian College student, who was named Maryborough's ambassador in Youth Parliament last year, was named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year on Thursday.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, she said she still can't believe her work as Maryborough's youth ambassador has been recognised by the community.

"Looking back on the year I had, seeing how much I did, I didn't think I made such a big impact on the community,” Karen said.

"Even getting nominated for his award I thought 'Wow, someone actually noticed.'

"I don't know how to explain how much it means to me, it's a great honour.”

The award tops off an amazing year for the year 10 girl, who was also diagnosed with a rare chromosonal deletion and dysbraxia by doctors.

Despite the news, Karen has taken it all in her stride.

"I don't see why we need to focus on it, I don't worry about it,” she said.

"It just means you have to find another way of doing something, just look forward and not back.”

An avid fan of politics since she was little, Karen aspires to represent Maryborough as a minister in the future.

"Hearing them (politicians) talk and debate about real issues, I thought I could help my community, my nation become a better place,” she said.

"I can help help nieces and nephews have a better life, help my kids in the future have a better life, I can help people.”

Her dream of entering politics was realised after being named the ambassador for Maryborough at the Queensland Youth Parliament in March last year.

Karen, who was selected for the Justice and Attorney General department, argued on a bill about the proposed introduction of marijuana and spoke about the issue of teen suicide and self harm.

"I knew a few people who had gone through that and was given permission to talk about one of them,” she said.

"There were 15 who did a member statement about that issue... seeing how it affected everyone around me was so hard.”

Now looking for re-election as youth ambassador, Karen said she hopes to start a youth hub in the region by working with all three levels of government.

Karen will receive her award alongside eight other community members at the Brolga Theatre today.

A citizenship ceremony for new Australian citizens will be held from 8.30am followed by the presentation of the Australia Day Awards.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

