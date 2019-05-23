Kate Miller-Heidke's little known connection with Coast

Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke rises up in her first rehearsal for Eurovision 2019, Tel Aviv, Israel. Supplied by Eurovision.tv.

KATE Miller-Heidke, the Eurovision Song Contest finalist who did Australia proud at the weekend, has a strong connection with Headland Golf Club.

Her grandfather Eddie Heidke, a teacher at Nambour State High School whose students included Kevin Rudd and Wayne Swan, was Headland Captain between 1973 and 1976.

He and his wife Gloria, who have both passed away, were club members for more than a decade.

Kate's dad Greg was a student at Buderim Mountain State School before the family moved from the Sunshine Coast.

Open day at Cooroy

NOMINATIONS close on June 16 for this year's Cooroy Men's Open, the highlight of Cooroy's annual golfing calendar.

This year's event is scheduled for Sunday, June 23.

It's a shotgun start at 8.30am and the $25 fee includes lunch.

Registrations are limited to 100 and you can book online at www.cooroygolf.com.au.

Close for Kimberley

MAROOCHY River's Kimberley Crawley shot matching rounds of 77 to finish third in the Queensland Country women's singles championship at Bargara last week.

Kimberley's total of 154 was two strokes shy of winner, Kate McFarlane of Bundaberg.

Peregian's Tam Reid (78, 87) was 9th, one shot better than Noosa's Olivia Dolan, who was 10th.

Helen Fraser of Headland (92, 89) won the B grade section from Maroochy River's Lyndel Forsyth (94, 89), while Juliet Hall of Cooroy won Division 4 with 72 stableford points.

Lyndel Krupa of Maroochy River was third with 70 points.

Gay David and Mary Young, of Headland, were Division 2 foursome winners with a score of 93.

Skins again

THE popular Noosa Springs Skins series continues on Wednesday with golfers competing for 72 bottles of premium wine.

Once known as the Wednesday Wine Down, the event is held four times a year, with four bottles of wine on offer for the team that provides the best combined stableford points score on each hole.

Visitors pay only $79, and that includes lunch and post-game nibbles.

Book by calling 5440 3325.

Dann misses out

CHARLIE Dann shot rounds of 73 and 76, but failed to make the weekend cut in the Qinhuandao Championship on the PGA's China Tour last week.

The event was won by Korean-born New Zealander Luke Kwon who is based in the US.

Dann remains in 36th spot on the tour's Order of Merit.

Glenn's a legend

COAST-based former Victorian Glenn Joyner shot a three under-par 69 to win the Joondalup Legends Pro-Am in Western Australia last week.

He then backed up with a solid 5th in the 36-hole Senior Invitational at Cottesloe, five strokes behind Kiwi Michael Long.

The Legends Tour now moves to the South Pacific for events in Fiji and Samoa.

Bay's big week

THE region's best young players will compete in the Tin Can Bay Junior Open this Sunday, while the club will host the Tin Can Bay Men's Open, with prizes totalling $2000, on Saturday, June 1.

Players can nominate by calling 0409 727 577.