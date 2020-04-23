Kate shares adorable shoot with Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a series of new photos she took of her third-born, Prince Louis, ahead of his second birthday.

A keen photograher Kate Middleton, 38, captured the adorable toddler making a multi-coloured rainbow finger print painting.

Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

Louis was photographed by Kate at the Cambridges' Norfolk residence earlier this month - with his rainbow-coloured hands on show.

Prince Louis got his hands dirty during lockdown. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

The family are expected to celebrate Louis' birthday at Anmer Hall, where they are isolating during Britain's strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Kate is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society and has regularly released pictures she has taken of her other children to husband Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to mark their birthdays.

Louis' artwork is likely to be part of William and Kate's homeschooling lessons, with the duchess guiltily admitting she kept the makeshift classroom up and running during the Easter holidays.

Prince Louis is handy. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

In a recent interview, Kate said she found teaching her children at home "challenging", and added with a laugh "don't tell the children we've actually kept it going through the holidays I feel very mean".

The Duchess of Cambridge also revealed her surprise at her children's awareness about the coronavirus outbreak, and she has tackled the subject with them in "age appropriate" ways.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, fifth in line to the throne, was born on St George's Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

He’s growing up! Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis’ rainbow hand painting. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis was featured in a number of images released by William and Kate, and starred in a video with his older brother and sister applauding Britain's health workers and carers.

In an interview with the BBC last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke frankly about being in isolation with their three children, with Kate admitting they had been through "ups and downs" during the lockdown period "like lots of other families".

"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pictured with Prince Louis hours after his birth on April 23, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Originally published as Kate shares adorable shoot with Prince Louis