Kate, William all smiles amid royal rift

Despite the ongoing fallout around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell revelations about the royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles as they delivered a St Patrick's Day message to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined world leaders in the celebrations - including Australian PM Scott Morrison.

The couple appeared in a special video greeting, along with US president Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern, Mr Morrison and others.

Kate Middleton and Prince William showed no sign of strain as they sent a St Patrick’s Day message to Ireland. Picture: Twitter

Prince William began by delivering his greeting in Irish, saying: "Beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh" - Happy St Patrick's Day, reports The Sun.

Kate followed by saying: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

"How come you got that easy bit?" Prince William laughed.

The couple were all smiles, despite the ongoing drama with Meghan and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked Palace fury on Wednesday after details of private peace talks with Prince Charles and Prince William were leaked to a prime-time US TV show.

Gayle King, a friend of Meghan, told millions of viewers the chats were "unproductive".

Palace staff are believed to be outraged over the leak to TV anchor King, branding it "a shocking breach of trust".

☘️ Happy St Patrick’s Day!



Visit @dfatirl to watch the full message from leaders around the world 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇨🇦🇯🇵🇦🇺🇳🇿🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZBzE3M6dXi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2021

The Queen vowed that an investigation into the couple's claims in a bombshell interview with Oprah, including those of racism, would be "addressed by the family privately".

But ignoring the drama, Prince William and Kate, who were both dressed in shades of green - the republic's national colour - recalled the warm welcome they received during their visit to Ireland last March just ahead of the first lockdowns.

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," Prince William said.

"The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland," Kate added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William send a message to the Irish on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Twitter

Prince William said they recognised this St Patrick's Day would be different, but he hoped people would still be able to celebrate safely.

"We know that for Irish people all around the world today won't be the same as normal, but we hope you can celebrate safely in any case."

The duke, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and the duchess traditionally attend the Guards' St Patrick's Day parade each year at barracks in London.

Scott Morrison sends a message to Ireland on St Patrick's Day. Picture: Supplied

The Cambridges, who recorded the message in London after seeing out the pandemic at their home in Norfolk, were joined in the video by PM Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand PM, Jacinda Ardern.

"Almost one third of Australia have an ancestral connection to Ireland, including myself," Mr Morrison said.

"Your country has influenced the soul of ours and so many around the world."

Joe Biden, who still has relatives in Ireland, sported a green tie as he sent his best wishes on St Patrick’s Day. Picture: Supplied

Jacinda Ardern wishes the Irish a happy St Patrick's Day. Picture: Supplied

"We're wishing everyone of Irish heritage a very warm St Patrick's Day," New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, added.

New US President Joe Biden, whose ancestral home is Co Mayo and still has relatives in the area, said: "I wish you all the best on this St Patrick's Day. Happy St Patrick's Day."

KATE 'MORTIFIED' BY MEGHAN'S 'CRYING' CLAIMS

It comes as Kate is said to be mortified" and "saddened" by her sister-in-law's claims about their alleged argument in the bombshell Oprah interview.

During the interview, which aired last week, Meghan alleged that her sister-in-law Kate made her cry in 2018, rather than the other way around, as was widely reported by the at the time.

But royal expert Katie Nicholls has said that Kate is unhappy with Meghan's claims and that she would never have wanted the issue to be brought up in public again.

That Oprah interview keeps causing problems for the royal family. Picture: CBS

"From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed," Nicholls told OK Magazine.

"Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."

Nicholls added that Kate has "never wanted" reports of a rift with Meghan to be published in the press.

"Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life," she said.

"You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others. Kate and William both feel they were hugely welcoming to Meghan and Harry."

- with The Sun

Originally published as Kate, William all smiles amid royal rift