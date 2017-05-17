Katie's kids Zumba book is a world first

DANCE FOR KIDS: Hervey Bay artist Rebecca Knowles is the creator of the images for a first-of-its-kind Zumba kids book, written by Zumba fitness instructor Katie Joy

ZUMBA fitness instructor Katie Joy has taken her passion for teaching children off the dance floor and into a story book.

And once it's published later this year, Mini Mia and the Magical World of Music and Dance will be the only Zumba kids book if its kind in the world.

Ms Joy said her inspiration for the book was derived from her two children who were born into Zumba - an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance.

"For seven years they have lived and breathed Zumba as my family's full time occupation," Ms Joy said.

"I wanted a way to reinforce the deeper meaning that dance and fitness can bring, the true essence of joy, freedom, happiness that comes from a Zumba class.

"A way to bring the fun and happiness to bed time story telling."

Ms Joy said the 24-page story was based on interactive dance, with the intention of building excitement and intensity to the books end.

"I play the narrative, act it out and we jump in the chorus all throughout the story.

"Kids absolutely love it!" "It's something educators could read and act out to get kids excited too."

Hervey Bay artist Rebecca Jane Knowles has collaborated with Ms Joy to create the book's colourful images, which were first painted on canvas then put into digital print.

"Rebecca's art is so vibrant, colourful, happy and joyous - it was so obvious she was the one to bring the story to life," Ms Joy said.

"My favourite picture is the parade with all the animals dancing.

"It's such a great book with stunning artwork I'm excited to get it published."

Ms Joy will launch a crowd funding kick-starter page on Thursday, May 25, to help cover publishing costs and contributors will have the opportunity to have their name published.

"It will be a thank you for community support," Ms Joy said.

"This is a chance for Hervey Bay to really be put on the Zumba map and for people get their name printed on a global piece of literature."

The campaign will be launched at Ms Joy's free kids Zumba class on Thursday, May 25, at the Memorial Hall, Main St, Pialba, from 4.45pm.

"Parents and families are invited come along to kids class where I will read and act out the story, followed by a fun filled Zumba class for kids with plenty of games and dancing."

To pre-order a book or to find out more visit www.zclub.co.