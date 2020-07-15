Katter laws promote language of hate: Trad

JACKIE Trad has spoken out against proposed laws by Katter's Australian Party it says would protect a person's right to use traditional gender-based language.

The Bill was not expected to pass Parliament, after a parliamentary committee recommended it be voted down.

Speaking in State Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Trad criticised the legislation as very ill-thought and said there was a "weaponisation" of language in society that targeted those least able to defend themselves.

The Member for South Brisbane and former deputy premier and treasurer also warned the Bill had the ability to do "much damage".

"I remember growing up in an Australia where it was OK to call sporting stadiums a derogatory, racially offensive term," she said, an apparent reference to Toowoomba's E.S. "N----" Brown Stand which was demolished in 2008 after a protracted legal battle.

"I remember growing up in an Australia where it was okay to refer to women as sheilas… to use a whole range of other loaded terminology and language in order to separate Australians from each other.

"Anti-discrimination laws have been introduced in this nation to unite us, not to divide us.

"This Bill currently before the House seeks to continue to divide us and disrespect each other."

Ms Trad read out feedback she had received from her community on Facebook about the legislation.

Several Government MPs stood up in Parliament to oppose the Bill, including Di Farmer (Bulimba), Nikki Boyd (Pine Rivers) and Melissa McMahon (Macalister).

The Government is expected to vote down the legislation.

During committee consultation, the Anti-Discrimination Commission of Queensland recommended that it not pass.

The explanatory notes for the Bill - dubbed the Anti-Discrimination (Right to Use Gender-Specific Language) Amendment Bill 2018 - say it aims to protect an individual's right to use traditional gender-based language.

"Additionally, the Bill will ensure that gender classifications under Queensland's anti-discrimination law reflect accepted shared values without undermining the rights of individuals to use a diverse range of gender classifications in day-to-day environments," it says.

"This Bill, and its policy objectives, are driven by the need to respond to an increasingly intolerant and hostile social environment."

KAP state leader Robbie Katter has previously said the Bill was a response to the trend toward gender-neutral language.

Originally published as Katter laws promote language of hate: Trad