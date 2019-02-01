Menu
Politics

KAP, One Nation super power talks

by Matthew Killoran
1st Feb 2019 5:09 AM
A QUEENSLAND political super power is forming as Pauline Hanson's One Nation and Katter's Australia Party work to finalise an alliance aimed at securing them the federal balance of power.

The two parties have been in talks and are close to finalising a deal which would see them exchange preferences in key north Queensland seats and the Senate.

It could be a major factor in deciding close seats at the federal poll with the LNP at times languishing in third place for primary votes during the 2017 state election.

 

One Nation preferences already helped the KAP win a third state seat in 2017 and the parties are gunning for the alliance of "like-minded parties" to bolster their federal election chances.

The tactic could give them an advantage over the increasingly crowded field of minor parties, including Clive Palmer's United Australia, Australian Conservatives and Senator Fraser Anning.

KAP founder and Kennedy MP Bob Katter confirmed the talks were underway.

 

 

"We will not enter a competition against One Nation, we're working together in a number of fields," he said.

"We want to work with them, not against them. We hope they have a reciprocal attitude."

One Nation's James Ashby said the two parties had worked together well at the state election and were hoping to finalise an arrangement soon.

"We are going to advocate to people to put their preferences to like-minded minor parties, like Katter's Australian Party, if One Nation doesn't win the seat," he said.

"It's likely an arrangement will be put in place before the election."

 

 

Australian Conservatives Queensland leader Lyle Shelton said his party was yet to begin preference negotiations, but would not rule out deals with any parties yet.

"Because of the change in the (Senate voting) system we're really focusing on trying to lift our primary vote as much as possible," he said.

 

 

The LNP finished third or even fourth in 14 seats during the 2017 state election, such as Traeger, Mirani, Rockhampton, Cook, Gladstone and Maryborough. If that was repeated at the May Federal election a minor party could place second and win on preferences.

Meanwhile, former One Nation state candidate Matthew Stephen, who also contested the Longman by-election, has been preselected as the party's Tasmania top Senate candidate.

