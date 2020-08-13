Katy Perry speaks out amid Ellen backlash

After her controversial tweet earlier this month, Katy Perry has again spoken out about the backlash against Ellen DeGeneres.

It comes after the pop star sparked controversy with a tweet defending DeGeneres amid an investigation into allegations of a 'toxic workplace' behind the scenes of The Ellen Show.

In a new interview published Wednesday, Perry doubled down on her comments backing the host, saying she "wasn't here to make everyone agree with her", and highlighting the wording of her tweet.

Katy Perry has doubled down on her support of Ellen. Picture: Getty Images.

"I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else's experience," the pregnant singer Perry, 35, told the LA Times.

"I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I'm not here to make everyone agree with me."

DeGeneres, 62, is currently facing an investigation over a slew of serious allegations about what happened behind the scenes of her talk show including alleged racism, bullying and fostering a 'toxic environment'.

On August 4, Perry tweeted in response to the swirling backlash against her friend: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow."

Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry on the Ellen Show. Picture: YouTube

She added: "I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought 2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

Many criticised the Roar singer for speaking out, including one fan who wrote, "You're rich and well-known Katy. You may have had positive experience, but her staff and co-workers have spoken out on how they are mistreated; you cannot just invalidate their experience and feelings."

The Roar hit maker, who is due to give birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom imminently, has been a guest on The Ellen Show numerous times. Her last appearance was in September 2019.

Perry's statement today comes as the set DJ for the show broke his silence on the allegations.

In a statement to US Weekly, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, 37, insisted there's "love" behind the scenes on the embattled talk show.

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," Boss said.

"Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly.

"There's been love and there will continue to be love."

Boss, who found fame in 2008 as runner-up on the US version of So You Think You Can Dance, has appeared as DeGeneres' in-house DJ since 2014.

Ellen DeGeneres is said to be ‘devastated’ about the criticism against her. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this month, DeGeneres, 62, sent out an apology memo to all staff members on her show in the wake of a Buzzfeed report which collated stories from 10 former and one current Ellen employee - all speaking anonymously - who described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

The Ellen Show is now also facing an internal company investigation by WarnerMedia after dozens of employees came forward in a new bombshell report, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

The tell-all was just the latest in a long line of PR disasters for DeGeneres, who has suffered through awkward celebrity interviews and a viral Twitter thread labelling her the "meanest person alive" this year.

Ellen DeGeneres has experienced a spectacular fall from grace this year. Picture: Foxtel.



In her apology letter, DeGeneres admitted she hadn't been "able to stay on top of everything" as her brand grew.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote.

"Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

DeGeneres promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow".

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said.

"I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."

Originally published as Katy Perry speaks out amid Ellen backlash

