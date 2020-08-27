Katy Perry’s unusual birth announcement

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their daughter’s birth – and turns out Perry dropped a huge clue about the name months ago.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are now the proud parents of a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple made the long-awaited announcement in an unusual manner: Not through their own social media channels but through the charitable organisation UNICEF, of which they are both Goodwill Ambassadors.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the organisation quoted the new parents as saying, alongside a close-up photo of little Daisy's hand.

The photo announcing Daisy Dove's birth.

Turns out, fans who had been wondering what Perry would name her firstborn were given a pretty big clue months ago. Back in May, Perry dropped a new single called Daisies, a soaring self-belief anthem with a music video that saw the singer cradling her growing baby bump:

Perry in the Daisies video clip.

Perry and Bloom's UNICEF statement continued: "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies."

The couple have teamed with Unicef for a charity campaign aimed at "welcoming Daisy Dove Bloom and protecting thousands more," asking well-wishers to donate to "help every mother and newborn get the care they need."

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom. Picture: Getty

It's been a long and at times difficult pregnancy for Perry, who has barely rested as she's promoted her new music and who joked this week that she's been pregnant for "10 months."

In a May interview with E! News, she confessed that spending much of her first pregnancy in coronavirus lockdown had been a struggle.

"I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," Perry confessed.

"I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long," she said. "I'm used to going (out) all the time."

Daisy's birth coincides with another exciting new release for Perry: Her latest album Smile is out tomorrow.

Daisy Bloom is the first child together for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year but have had to postpone their planned wedding due to coronavirus restrictions. The Lord Of The Rings star Bloom, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife, Aussie model Miranda Kerr.

