Kavanagh's get the ball rolling with a boccia league

BOCCIA: Former Australian boccia representatives Lachlan and John Kavanagh are planning the introduction of a boccia league to the Wide Bay.

After moving to Hervey Bay with his family a few years ago Lachlan wants to give back to the community by introducing a sport he loves.

His father John is an Australian boccia coach.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport that can be played by anyone, with or without a disability.

It is a sport of control and accuracy, similar to curling or lawn bowling.

John knows that boccia is a sport that people love and anyone can play.

"It is about everyone having fun and being active,” John said.

"It creates social interaction and a feeling of achievement.”

The sport is all inclusive and suits ALL abilities.

If a player can't roll or kick, they can use a ramp.

Players that can't let the ball go with their hand can use a head or hand pointer.

Originally designed for people with severe cerebral palsy, it is now enjoyed by players with a wide variety of disabilities.

Boccia is played indoors, on a court that is similar in size to a badminton court.

The sport was introduced onto the Paralympic program in 1984.

It is currently played in over 50 countries around the world.

Lachlan and John are two weeks into their 10 week program which is being held at the Hervey Bay PCYC every Saturday morning between 10 and 12.

Councillor Darren Everard supports the program.

"I had a game against Lachlan last week and came off second best,” Everard said.

"I encourage everyone to get in and have a go, it is a lot of fun.”

It is free of charge and everyone is welcome to come and have a go.

The program is being supported by the Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association of Queensland.