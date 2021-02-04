Kayak stolen from Torquay apartment building

Just before Christmas, in early November, an unsuspecting resident had a kayak and tow wheels stolen from their car park in Torquay.

Police have said unknown offenders attended the apartment building, on Charlton Esplanade in Torquay between November 10 and 11.

Police released this image of the stolen kayak in Hervey Bay, telling citizens to notify them if it’s seen. Picture: Maryborough Police

The offenders then stole an Infinity Kayakying sea fishing kayak and tow wheels from the basement carpark of the complex.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to contact PoliceLink on 131 444, or, quote the reference number: QP2002341776 on the online suspicious activity form.