Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Nymboida River
The Nymboida River
Breaking

Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 3:19 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

READ: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

More Stories

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

        Premium Content TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

        News Many facing difficulties finding a home have set up shelter near the neighbourhood centre

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        SEE THE LIST: Hervey Bay commercial property for sale

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: Hervey Bay commercial property for sale

        Property Whether you’re looking to start a cafe, corner store, or wanting to expand your...

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Neighbourhood CCTV dispute caught on camera

        Premium Content Neighbourhood CCTV dispute caught on camera

        News The court heard the offenders destroyed the victim’s equipment with a golf club and...

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

        Premium Content Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

        News The man failed to appear in court in 1995

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM