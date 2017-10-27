Kayden eyeing top spot in Junior Sedans race

Sport

WITH a few modifications, Kayden Swindells is back on the track for the Speedway meet.

And he's already eyeing a place in the top five racers.

Swindells will be one of about 27 racers competing in the Junior Sedans section at the Maryborough Speedway this weekend in his newly modified Daihatsu Charade.

"It's a bit of a privilege to be competing here, a bit closer to home,” Swindells said.

"I'm not really sure of what to expect, but I want a top five finish at least.”

It follows Swindells taking out a top three finish at a Gatton race meet a few weeks back.

About two weeks ago, he competed in a Junior Sedans race meet in Kingaroy, finishing in sixth place.

With his new car prepped for the season's opening night, he said he'd stick to his plan of "keeping the car straight and finishing it”.

"That seems to be a good plan,” he said.

"I'm a bit nervous, but I'm just hoping for the best.

"Going around the track feels a bit of a thrill, like I'm on a roller coaster.”

"It's a privilege to be racing, the track's been here so long, even since I was a kid.”

But Swindells still has high goals for his professional racing career, hoping to step up into the Formula 500s one day in the future.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said Swindells would be one of the major contenders to watch out for this weekend.

"There are a lot of junior racers in that class, and Kayden is one of our better ones,” Moller said.

Gates open 1pm Saturday for a 4pm start, with races running until 10.30pm.

General admission prices include:

Adults: $25

Pensioner: $20

Students under 18: $20

Children under 12: free when accompanied by adult

Family pass (2 adults, 2 students): $75

Pit entry with MA Riders of Mechanics Licence are free, but otherwise $15 without.

Smoking only in designated areas at the Speedway.

