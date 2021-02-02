Kayo-Telstra deal unlocks streaming sport bonanza

Foxtel’s Kayo Sports streaming service will be made available for Telstra customers at a huge discount under a historic partnership between the two companies.

The new arrangement will give Telstra Live Pass customers access to 50 sports, including the AFL and NRL.

The existing Telstra live app will effectively be replaced by Kayo to bring fans the ultimate streaming experience.

"It's such a bold move by Telstra, and one that we had to act on and support and be bold as well," Foxtel Group chief executive Patrick Delany said.

"We're delighted to be supporting Telstra, and together we go hard into the streaming world and it's Kayo platform that is going to be Australia's No.1 sports platform as we go forward."

Eligible Telstra customers who have previously used the NRL and AFL Live Passes can access Kayo's Basic subscription for $5 a month for 12 months - $20 per month discount.

AFL and AFLW stars Bachar Houli, Maddie Prespakis, Tayla Harris and Tom Lynch help launch the new Kayo-Telstra partnership. Picture: Alex Coppel

AFL boss Gillon McLahlan hailed the new partnership, which he labelled as a win for footy fans.

"The partnership between Kayo and Telstra will give footy fans access to live coverage of every game, along with Kayo's diverse offering of the world's best sporting competitions and events," he said.

"It's a perfect pairing and a must for every footy and sports fan.

"We have the best game in the world and we continue to attract and retain the best broadcast partners in world sport.

"People want to be able to consume content wherever they are, whenever they want, and this facilitates that."

McLachlan believed the new partnership would help attract even more eyeballs to the AFL.

"We've had a compelling offer I think generally, but this will improve it," he said.

"The game continues to grow and the more you can then grab anyone for five or ten minutes wherever they are, I think that will only help grow the audience and the consumption of the game."

