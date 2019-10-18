Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Luke Keary and Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia celebrate after winning the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Luke Keary and Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia celebrate after winning the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Keary ruled out of Aus squad

18th Oct 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROOSTERS five-eighth Luke Keary has been ruled out of the Australian squad to play Tonga and New Zealand in the end-of-season Test matches due to an ankle injury.

Keary, who carried the ailment into the Roosters 14-8 grand final win over the Raiders, will not be replaced in Mal Meninga's squad.

It's a bitter blow for Keary, who's rep career has been undone by a number of untimely injuries.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

After making his Test debut last season he shaped as the expected halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans but will now likely be replaced at five-eighth by Cameron Munster.

In better news for Meninga, Canberra's Josh Papalii has been cleared to play in the two Tests after he sustained a chest injury in the grand final.

POSSIBLE AUSTRALIAN SIDE

1. James Tedesco 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jack Wighton 4. Latrell Mitchell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Josh Papalii 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Tyson Frizell 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Ben Hunt 15. Payne Haas 16. Cameron Murray 17. Wade Graham 18. Paul Vaughan

More Stories

kangaroos luke keary nrl rugby league sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Marijuana mega-farm found thanks to tip-off

    premium_icon Marijuana mega-farm found thanks to tip-off

    News A senior detective has described an alleged marijuana operation on a rural Fraser Coast property as "the best set-up” he had ever seen.

    TOP PRICE: 'Grand White House' tops region's sales

    premium_icon TOP PRICE: 'Grand White House' tops region's sales

    News This Scarness Queenslander edges out the competition

    GOOD VIBES: Open-air yoga studio opens in the region

    premium_icon GOOD VIBES: Open-air yoga studio opens in the region

    News There's been a top response to the variety of classes, location.

    BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    premium_icon BURNETT MP: ‘It’s easier to get a new chair than CEO’

    News Health sacking back in spotlight as MP demands answers