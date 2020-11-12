Kebab couple carving out solid CBD start-up

MARYBOROUGH has a new kebab shop.

But there’s a slight problem (if you can call it that) – it has proven so popular, the business can’t keep up with demand.

Tim Statt and his husband Skott opened the business, Kebabs on Kent, last month.

They have been living in Maryborough for two years and saw a gap in the market.

But they underestimated just popular the shop would be.

They are regularly selling out of their product and have purchased new equipment to help meet demand.

Maryborough's new kebab shop Kebabs on Kent.

It is set to arrive in coming weeks and they are also having gas installed at the premises.

Tim said they hadn’t gone for a traditional kebab shop set up.

The couple lived in Melbourne before Maryborough and wanted to create a trendy but nice atmosphere for people to have lunch in.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the response,” Tim said.

The shop is open early serving coffee, with kebabs being served from about 10am.

The business is open until 2pm, but eventually they are hoping to expand into dinners.

They make a variety of sauces and their own tabouli for chicken and donor kebabs.

The business is open from Tuesday to Sunday.