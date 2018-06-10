Menu
CLUTCH: Hervey Bay fullback Ben Keelty kicked a field goal for the Seagulls' first win of the season. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Rugby League

Keelty field goal bags Bay's first win of the season

Matthew McInerney
by
10th Jun 2018 2:50 PM

LEAGUE: A Ben Keelty field goal with less than seven minutes to go capped a memorable come-from-behind victory for Hervey Bay Seagulls.

Maryborough Brothers led 16-0 after 30 minutes, but a Jayden Shepherd try four minutes later kept the Seagulls in the Childers Showground contest.

Converted second-half tries to Gry Togo and Ryan Hockley levelled the score at 16-all with less than 20 minutes to go, before Keelty sealed the side's first competition point.

Maryborough Brothers remain above the Seagulls on the table by a slim points differential difference.

bundaberg rugby league fcsport hervey bay seagulls rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

