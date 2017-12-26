Keep an eye out for your neighbours

NEW YEAR: Senior Constable Melanie Ryan urges locals to regain their sense of community.

FRASER Coast Police have urged locals to regain their sense of community this new year and called for volunteers to reinstate the Point Vernon Neighbourhood Watch.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said since Peter Leney retired from the group, it was now closed.

She said communities had changed since the program was launched in the 1980s and a new group could now be managed online.

"When it was first launched back in the late 80s the big push was getting to know your neighbour, home security and just a general reduction in crime," Ms Ryan said.

"So now it's the same goals, but the demographics and the age of the actual members have changed significantly."

Ms Ryan said the police service know how time poor people are today and this was behind the drive to push Neighbourhood Watch online through social media and online e-meetings.

"Not so much face-to-face, but having a couple of contacts within that area to liaise with and having someone to maintain a facebook page to provide the information to the members in that particular area.

"You've just got to be passionate about keeping your community safe.

"We're not talking about someone sticking their head out the windows with binoculars keeping an eye on your neighbourhood.

"If you're living in an environment where you want to keep a look out for your neighbours or where you have a great community feel your own little patch then something like this could be right up your ally."

Ms Ryan said interested parties can phone the Crime Prevention Office on 41238141 for more information.