Keep blood pumping by becoming a donor these holidays

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: The Hervey Bay blood service team congratulated donor Mark on making his 300th donation recently. The service is calling on more donors over the holidays while regulars, like Mark, take a well-earned break.

ROLL UP YOUR SLEEVES: The Hervey Bay blood service team congratulated donor Mark on making his 300th donation recently. The service is calling on more donors over the holidays while regulars, like Mark, take a well-earned break. contributed

AN EXTRA 58 Fraser Coast blood donors are needed over the Easter school holidays to prevent a seasonal shortage.

Blood Service spokesperson Jacinta O'Brien expects that over the holidays many of the regular donors will be taking a well-earned break - possibly heading away on holiday with family and friends.

That's why the Blood Service is calling on Fraser Coast residents to give blood between now and April 7 and help keep the national blood supply pumping for thousands of Australian patients in need.

"Unfortunately the need for blood does not take a break over Easter," Ms O'Brien said.

"Australian patients suffering critical bleeding from road trauma and child birth, and blood disorder and cancer patients are all expecting blood to be there when they need it over the Easter break," she said.

"Each week the Blood Service needs to collect enough blood to help treat thousands of patients and the Easter long weekend is no different."

The Blood Service is encouraging Fraser Coast locals who have never donated before or who haven't donated in a while to make a much-needed donation.

"Around nine million Australians are eligible to give blood but only 500,000 actively do so," she said.

"All it takes is one hour - a short amount of time spent changing the lives of three Australian patients over this critical Easter donor shortage on the Fraser Coast.

Blood donors can now book and track their appointments online, view their health statistics and donation history, and so much more.

To make an appointment to give blood call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.

The Hervey Bay Donor Centre is at 4/43 Hunter St.

EASTER HOURS

Tuesday, April 3: 12pm-7pm.