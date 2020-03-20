Keep in touch with tech

Your computer, phone or tablet can keep you connected to the outside world.

GOOD news. You don't have to self-isolate or enact social distance from your home computer.

In fact, with the internet's ability to connect to people and the world, it's one way you can avoid social isolation.

The online world has the capacity to connect you to people, places and learnings around the globe.

But research has shown that 57 per cent of Australians aged 70 and older have low to no digital literacy.

If you are one of those who have put off gaining computer skills, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said there were resources on eSafety's Be Connected website.

The site is specifically designed for older Australians to develop online skills and navigate the digital world with confidence.

It has also been designed with the understanding that many older Australians are nervous about even establishing an online presence due to safety concerns.

"However, the Be Connected site has great information about staying safe online and avoiding scams."

The Be Connected website established by eSafety is a dedicated learning site with over 45 free online courses plus interactive training tools and resources.

These include courses on: making video calls; learning how to shop online; staying connected with friends and family through social media and avoiding scams and tricks.

What is Be Connected

Be Connected is an Australia-wide initiative empowering all Australians to thrive in a digital world. It has online learning resources as well as a Network of community partners - the Be Connected Network - who offer in-person support so you can develop your digital skills and confidence. Find a local place for friendly help and advice, or join the Network to help others.

Please note: In response to COVID-19, the Good Things Foundation team is providing network support remotely. Please call the support line on

1300 795 897 or email connect@goodthingsfoundation.org.