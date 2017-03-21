KEEP AN ION THIS: A science centre is opening on Coast

YOUNGSTERS will be able to extract their inner Einstein when the Fraser Coast's first science centre opens.

While wearing lab coats and safety glasses, they'll conduct experiments at a real laboratory at the Queensland Collaborative Science Centre.

Located in Maryborough, QCSC is the brainchild of molecular biologist and biomedical scientist Julie Gilmore.

"In this day-and-age, you can speak to cardiologists through the cyber space from regional areas so why not have a science hub available here," she said.

Mrs Gilmore moved to the Coast with husband Michael and son Mitchell, who has a disability, from Western Australia and noted a lack of science facilities.

"We wanted our son to experience country living and we just fell in love with Maryborough," Mrs Gilmore said.

"I've been meeting people and telling them what I do and a lot comment about how their kid has an interest in science."

Queensland Collaborative Science Centre founder Julie Gilmore. Annie Perets

Her core job is a researcher, which she will continue at the centre during school terms.

But on holidays, her lab will be transformed to host science workshops.

And the first wave of workshops is in the upcoming April school holidays. The first session will be on April 3.

"The sessions are separated into age appropriate workshops, from young kids to those 13 and up," she said.

"The idea is that they will learn experiments that they will be able to replicate at home."

Some of the activities include learning to extract metals, making snow globes and using every-day objects to solve problems.

"There won't be loud explosions like everyone always assumes there to be," Mrs Gilmore joked.

"For the older kids, we have an all-day STEM challenge."

Queensland Collaborative Science Centre is located at 271 Kent St, Maryborough.

For a full timetable, go on the Qeensland Collaborative Science Centre Facebook page or email Mrs Gilmore at Julie@qcsc.com.au

Registrations for the April school holidays workshops close on Friday, March 24.