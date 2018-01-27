How to prevent your hot water system's nasty, early demise

ON average you can expect your hot water system to last between 10 to 15 years.

They do require ongoing maintenance or servicing every three to five years by a licenced plumber and this will help to prolong the life of the system.

But there are also things you can do to help the cause.

PULL THE RELIEF VALVE

This is the part of the system that allows the water to expand during the heating cycle and also releases over-temperature water.

They are meant to drip three to five litres of water a day, so they need to remain functional.

All you need to do is to pull the lever and let the water run at full flow for about 10 seconds.

FLOW WOES: The duo valve is the main water "on/off” system. Contributed

THE DUO VALVE

This is the main water isolation, or the "on/off" valve to the system.

Once they remain dormant for long enough, the next time it's turned on, they will generally leak and sometimes replacement is not such an easy job.

By turning this on and off every three to six months, you will ensure functionality.

The bottom of the system needs airflow, that is why you see the slabs they sit on will have ridges. Contributed

KEEP IT CLEAN

Keeping your hot water system clean and free of a dirt build up will help.

The main place to look is at the base. The bottom of the system needs airflow, that is why you see the slabs they sit on will have ridges, we call them a ripple slab.

If there is no airflow, it provides an environment conducive to rust.

The sacrificial anode sacrifices itself to the elements in the water before the steel cylinder starts rusting. Contributed

Something you need to get a plumber to do, is to check the anode.

There is a rod in the tank called the sacrificial anode.

It's designed to, as its name suggests, sacrifice itself to the elements in the water before the steel cylinder starts rusting.

There are versions of hot water systems that have stainless steel cylinders and do not have the need for an anode, but generally speaking all storage hot water units have them.

They need to be checked every three to five years by a licenced plumber.

They are probably the single biggest cause of failures.

Follow these tips and you will dramatically extend the life of your hot water system.

We have seen some systems on the job that are well over 25 years old and still going strong.