Keep rubbish on board when fishing

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) and Jennifer Loder are concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs.

COMMERCIAL and recreational fishers see the impact of litter every time they are out on the water.

From ghost nets to plastic bags, Anne Whalley has seen the damage caused to the marine environment as a result of rubbish being thrown overboard or entering the ocean through stormwater drains.

"Entanglement and unnecessary death of marine life is often seen as a result of litter that has not been disposed of properly," said litter ambassador, Mrs Whalley.

"I have been involved in the seafood industry for 50 years and litter is certainly becoming increasingly obvious at sea. Once litter enters the ocean it just keeps moving and is very difficult to get rid of."

Mrs Whalley said many regulations reduce the impact of commercial operations.

"Commercial vessels are required to have toilets on board, use special booms for refuelling, use non-toxic antifouling paints, carry absorption pads on board to clean oil spills and to keep rubbish on-board until returning to port," she said.

"All of these things help reinforce the importance of disposing of rubbish properly."

While many recreational fishers are doing the right thing, Mrs Whalley said that broken bottles, cans, bait bags and line are still very evident around the Bundaberg region.

"We all need to be doing our bit to keep our oceans clean and our marine wildlife safe," she said.

"It really is as simple as leaving nothing but footprints".