Keep the cast nets handy, there's plenty of bait

NOTHING beats time spent on the water and a fresh feed of fish on the dinner table - and to be honest, the Fraser Coast has so much to offer.

Let's check out this week's fishing report and see what the locals have been catching.

Keep your cast nets handy, after the new moon and the dropping tides Wide Bay waters have been inundated with bait.

Maaroom and Tuan inlets have been bursting with herring, poddy mullet and even the occasional school of reasonably sized prawns.

Things will only improve when the region gets some rain.

Heading up to the island spots, fisho's have been stretching their arms with a variety of pelagic fish.

Reports of golden trevally, giant trevally, queenies and tuna, with some fish coming in as close as the rock wall at Urangan and around the pier in the deepest channel.

The Great Sandy Strait is living up to its name with some great catches over the past week.

Mangrove jack, barra and odd threadfin and blue salmon have been landed around structure and ledges.

Plus a wide range of reefies such as cod, blackall and scarlets in the deeper water around the bommies.