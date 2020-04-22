KEEP THE SPIRIT ALIVE Keeping up professional standards Fraser Coast Calisthenics

Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Inc club President Jenny Lamont with daughter and junior team member Alice Williams have kept up coaching and training techniques with online material during the coronavirus isolation. Picture: Glen Porteous

CALISTHENICS: Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club junior team member Alice Williams has been hard at work with her training and fitness regimen to stay prepared for future competitions once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The 12-year-old has been doing calisthenics competitions for nine years and trains most days of the week to maintain a high professional standard.

“I have been practising for a couple of hours a day for several days during the week and am keen to get back into competition again,” Alice said.

“I compete in dual, solo and team competitions and look forward to doing them all again.”

She has been under the watchful eye of mother Jenny Lamont who is also the Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club president.

Lamont said it had been outstanding how the Australian calisthenics community had banded together to support each other during the coronavirusvirus medical crisis.

“We have been having zoom meetings and groups have been putting up coaching exercises and uploading You Tube training clips to help,” Lamont said.

She said it had been disappointing that for the first time in 10 years the club was to host a regional competition for all Queensland clubs at the Brolga Theatre in July but they had to cancel it.

Also the other regional competitions and the state championships for both solo/duo and graceful girls and team competitions were cancelled.

“It is especially disappointing for one of our Cadet coaches, Abbie Dalton, who was training with the Queensland State team to compete at the Nationals in July which also had to be cancelled for the year,” Lamont said.

“During June or July the Calisthenics Association of Queensland will be having meetings to review whether Queensland clubs can begin training and a competition viable for them.

“Despite this, FCC has been diligent in keeping the calisthenics spirit alive, keeping our girls fit, and active.”

If the solo/duo/graceful competition goes ahead at the end of the year, the girls are encouraged to continue to learn their routines at home and stay in contact with coaches. It has been a steep learning curve into the many online platforms available to stay connected with all the members.

Until then, Lamont said club members should keep training and keep the calisthenics spirit alive.