Keep your heart healthy with a free walking group

You can join a walking group on the Fraser Coast for free with the Heart Foundation.

THE Fraser Coast Heart Foundation is on a major push to recruit hundreds of walkers by June this year to help Aussies lead healthier lives.

Heart Foundation Walking groups are co-ordinated locally by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, and are a simple, safe and free way to be active.

"With more than one in four Australian adults doing very little or no exercise at all, the Heart Foundation has found a way to help people get back to being active,” a Heart Foundation spokesman said.

"Heart Foundation Walking groups are perfect for people of all ages and fitness levels, but are especially good for people who aren't currently active and want to change.”

To join a walking group or start one in your area, visit http://walking.heartfoundation.org.au or contact Glen Perry on 1300 79 49 29.