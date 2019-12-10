Menu
Battery World Hervey Bay's Mary Morrissey has bought 1500 battery powered candles she's giving away to charities, to ensure the tradition of carols by candlelight continues in bringing everyone in the community together - without having to light a match.
News

Keeping Bay Christmas spirit bright without matches

Jessica Lamb
10th Dec 2019 3:47 PM
A LOCAL businesswoman has come up with a novel way to ensure carols events still light up with magic this festive season despite dry conditions and fire concerns.

Battery World Hervey Bay's Mary Morrissey bought 1500 battery-powered candles to give to charities, to ensure the tradition of carols by candlelight continues in bringing everyone in the community together - without having to light a match.

With 1000 already donated, Ms Morrissey is selling the remaining 500 through her store for a gold coin with all proceeds to be donated to Drought Angels to help support those affected by the drought.

"We are of course in the business of batteries, so when we saw these candles were available, we jumped at the opportunity to buy them, even though at the time we were not quite sure what we would do with them," she said.

"They are great for children so there are no burns from hot wax, won't blow out if it's windy and no one need light a match. It is hard not to be affected by what is happening across the country right now because of drought and bushfires."

