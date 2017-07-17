Have you ever been caught in the dieting trap?

Lectins: The new diet fad you need to ignore

I HAVE never understood the dieting crazes that come and go.

No sugar, low carb diets, cut out this, cut out that.

Keeping fit and healthy is not rocket science. It's about having healthy daily habits and sticking to them day in, day out.

There is an overwhelming amount of advertising about the latest diets that claim to be the best way to help people lose weight.

The sad thing is many people get sucked into the latest craze that's often unsustainable long-term and can lead to binge eating.

If your body is used to having a sugar-filled diet and you cut it out completely, of course you're going to crave sugar.

It then becomes a vicious cycle and because you have an addiction it won't be long before you're back to your old ways of consuming too much sugar.

Sound familiar?

It's important to incorporate the 80/20 rule. Eighty percent diet, twenty percent exercise.

I mean, good on you if you've proved this cycle wrong, but for the majority this is a common result of extreme dieting.

That's why I'm such a big believer in going back to basics.

And yeah there are some good "diets" out there - but they're the ones that promote simply wholesome and healthy balanced meals.

You can get natural sugar from fruit, but in saying that, if we cut treats out completely how boring and unsustainable is that?

I have always stuck to the 80/20 rule.

Eighty per cent diet, twenty per cent exercise.

I believe it's important to eat as fresh as possible and listen to your own body.

If drinking cows milk doesn't sit well for you, then cut it out or see your doctor if you're worried about an allergy.

The same goes for things like gluten and meat.

I am forever grateful my mother incorporated home-made meals and lunches and only the occasional treats for us from a very young age.

Yes life gets busy, but if you're a parent reading this and you take the quick way out by packing your child's lunch with chips and packet foods, then what are you setting them up for?

I think people are so caught up with what's being advertised and what the latest dieting crazes are that they tend to forget to go back to the simple, wholesome foods and what their body needs to be nourished.

