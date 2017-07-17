25°
Opinion

Keeping fit and healthy is not rocket science

Amy Formosa
| 17th Jul 2017 11:00 AM
Have you ever been caught in the dieting trap?
Have you ever been caught in the dieting trap? Thinkstock

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAVE never understood the dieting crazes that come and go. 

No sugar, low carb diets, cut out this, cut out that. 

Keeping fit and healthy is not rocket science. It's about having healthy daily habits and sticking to them day in, day out. 

There is an overwhelming amount of advertising about the latest diets that claim to be the best way to help people lose weight.

The sad thing is many people get sucked into the latest craze that's often unsustainable long-term and can lead to binge eating. 

If your body is used to having a sugar-filled diet and you cut it out completely, of course you're going to crave sugar. 

It then becomes a vicious cycle and because you have an addiction it won't be long before you're back to your old ways of consuming too much sugar. 

Sound familiar?

 

It&#39;s important to incorporate the 80/20 rule. Eighty percent diet, twenty percent exercise.
It's important to incorporate the 80/20 rule. Eighty percent diet, twenty percent exercise. contributed

I mean, good on you if you've proved this cycle wrong, but for the majority this is a common result of extreme dieting.

That's why I'm such a big believer in going back to basics. 

And yeah there are some good "diets" out there - but they're the ones that promote simply wholesome and healthy balanced meals. 

You can get natural sugar from fruit, but in saying that, if we cut treats out completely how boring and unsustainable is that?

I have always stuck to the 80/20 rule. 

Eighty per cent diet, twenty per cent exercise. 

I believe it's important to eat as fresh as possible and listen to your own body. 

If drinking cows milk doesn't sit well for you, then cut it out or see your doctor if you're worried about an allergy. 

The same goes for things like gluten and meat.

I am forever grateful my mother incorporated home-made meals and lunches and only the occasional treats for us from a very young age. 

Yes life gets busy, but if you're a parent reading this and you take the quick way out by packing your child's lunch with chips and packet foods, then what are you setting them up for?  

I think people are so caught up with what's being advertised and what the latest dieting crazes are that they tend to forget to go back to the simple, wholesome foods and what their body needs to be nourished. 

Do you believe in dieting? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dieting fcopinion food fraser coast

FLYING HIGH: New mural immortalises local aviator

FLYING HIGH: New mural immortalises local aviator

IT'S the next art feature that will take Maryborough sky high, and bring the Mural Project one step closer to reaching 20 artworks across town.

Driver blows nearly four times legal limit in Bay

Review of drink driving laws

She was pulled over in Hervey Bay.

I say: Youth today are awesome not hopeless

And there are certainly plenty of young people doing awesome things.

With every new era, there are advantages and disadvantages.

Thumbs up to positive experiences on the Fraser Coast

Karl Malmros - co-owner of Bean Beat at Scarness. Happy to see a reduction in fees and charges.

Thumbs up to Under The Gun Tattoo in Maryborough.

Local Partners

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

“It really took my auntie June back – she was just 10 when her father died."

Cash and fresh blood: Queensland's new Parole Board

NEW APPROACH: Queensland Parole Board recruits gather in Brisbane for training ahead of starting with seven sittings in their first week.

QUEENSLAND'S new Parole Board recently started work

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers about the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!