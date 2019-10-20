Menu
SOLIDARITY: The For Our Sisters team taking part in Hervey Bay's Relay for Life at Stafford Park at the weekend. Hundreds joined to celebrate survivors and carers in the community. Alistair Brightman
KEEPING HOPE ALIVE: Relay honours Coast carers, survivors

Alistair Brightman
by
20th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
YVONNE Webb knows she would never have survived her battle with cancer if not for the support of her mum and family.

Wearing her walking shoes and survivor sash, Ms Webb was one of hundreds who marched in Hervey Bay's Relay for Life at the weekend, paying tribute to the carers, fellow survivors and lost loved ones who had gone before her.

While heavy storms led to the relay's early cancellation, it wasn't enough to dampen Ms Webb's spirits or determination.

"I do it not only for awareness and as a fundraiser, I do it to support the people who participate every year," Ms Webb said.

"Three-and-a-half years ago I contracted breast cancer... I survived, even though doctors told me the odds were against me.

"Mum walks the first lap with me every year... I wouldn't have made it if not for her and my family."

The annual Hervey Bay event raises funds for the Cancer Council.

