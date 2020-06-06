Keeping in touch with the government coronavirus guidelines

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Hervey Bay Touch Football Association have not given up hope on returning for a 2020 season.

Association president Jodie Houliston met with her committee on Wednesday to discuss the way forward for a return to sport.

"There are a lot of areas for us to consider and work through," she said.

Touch is listed as a contact sport and is bound by the current strict government guidelines and regulations of limited numbers at a venue.

The association are also yet to discuss with the Hervey Bay Sports Club on how 100 persons at a venue would work during the next stage.

The fields are considered part of the club and any patrons and staff inside the club would be counted in the 100.

"We don't know how that will work until we talk to the club," Houliston said

Other considerations that need to be taken into account are the number of volunteers to fulfil the COVID-19 government requirements for hygiene and the expectations to allow the season to recommence.

"The health and wellbeing of our community is our priority."

The association committee remain committed to continuing the season if able to in 2020.

"We ask members and players to remain patient as they work through the process to return and look forward to being able to get back on the field," she said.