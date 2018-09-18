Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

Annie Perets
by
18th Sep 2018 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was found with a brass drug pipe told a court he came into possession of the illegal item after randomly finding it.   

Mark Andrew McLoughlin pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a drug utensil.

"I probably shouldn't have picked it up, but I did," the 38-year-old said, while representing himself.  

Magistrate Terry Duroux, who started his permanent role at the Maryborough courthouse this week, responded:

"You see these damn things, leave them there."  

The Maryborough man was convicted and fined $500.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Phone search leads to drug, sex crime charges on M'boro dad

    premium_icon Phone search leads to drug, sex crime charges on M'boro dad

    Crime WHEN police searched his phone, they didn’t expect to find alleged explicit messages exchanged with an underage girl.

    • 18th Sep 2018 5:38 PM
    It was the $10,000 call that made Ron's day

    premium_icon It was the $10,000 call that made Ron's day

    Fishing "I didn't believe them when they rung me up."

    Boating with a difference to help fight cancer

    Boating with a difference to help fight cancer

    Whats On Boat race to help beat cancer.

    Harold takes over the reins of Hervey Bay museum

    premium_icon Harold takes over the reins of Hervey Bay museum

    News Exciting times ahead for Bay tourist attraction.

    Local Partners