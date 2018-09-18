Keeping a lost drug pipe lands man in court

A MAN who was found with a brass drug pipe told a court he came into possession of the illegal item after randomly finding it.

Mark Andrew McLoughlin pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a drug utensil.

"I probably shouldn't have picked it up, but I did," the 38-year-old said, while representing himself.

Magistrate Terry Duroux, who started his permanent role at the Maryborough courthouse this week, responded:

"You see these damn things, leave them there."

The Maryborough man was convicted and fined $500.