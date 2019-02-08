Menu
DANCING EXCELLENCE: Cleone McRoberts Academy of Dance Senior A group of 2018 performed their big number from The Greatest Showman at last year's show, Cabaret Showtime held at the Brolga Theatre.
Keeping pupils on their toes

Boni Holmes
8th Feb 2019 4:56 PM
CLEONE McRoberts Academy of Dance resumes classes this week and is offering students a high standard of tuition in all forms of dance.

The end of 2018 production was based on the big musical numbers from movies and stage shows which the students loved, according to academy principal Ms McRoberts.

A performer of more than 62 years, she said this year would follow the same format, including vocal cabaret numbers from some of the talented singers in the district.

"The show will consist of numbers from Burlesque, Priscilla, High School Musical, For the Boys and many more," she said.

"The productions are professional and this is important to give the students the greatest opportunity to prepare them for either dance or theatre productions."

The studio offers hip hop, contemporary, classical ballet, jazz, tap and cabaret for girls and boys, starting from four years to adults.

"The 4-5 year class last year performed four dances on their own, without the direction of any senior students on stage, which is so valuable for their development in so many ways.

"I would love to see more boys involved with dance as it is great for fitness, flexibility, strength and co-ordination which will help with sport."

An exciting new addition this year, will be an adult ballet class starting Wednesdays at 6.45pm

This 45 minute class will focus on strengthening posture and flexibility in a passive manner and giving a better understanding of classical dance.

The Royal Academy of Dance (London) examinations held last year produced 12 distinctions from 13 students who entered the exams.

"Students who attend exam classes are not required to sit the exam, but the technical improvement is amazing," Ms McRoberts said.

For more

Phone Cleone on 4121 4010 or visit Facebook - Cleone McRoberts Academy of Dance.

