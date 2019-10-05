Menu
SUPPORT: Keeping teenagers safe can be a concern.
Keeping teens safe a concern during school holidays

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2019 9:00 AM
KEEPING teenagers safe during the hours of freedom during school holidays is often a concern for parents.

But testing boundaries is normal, age-appropriate development, say experts at the Australian Government funded parenting website raisingchildren.net.au.

The key for parents is to help teens test boundaries safely.

"Exploring new experiences and testing boundaries is an important rite of passage to adulthood," raisingchildren.net.au Executive Director Associate Professor Julie Green said.

"As teens learn about themselves and their abilities, they sometimes take risks.

"We often think of risk taking in terms of smoking, drug taking, drinking or sexting. But there are strategies to help with building good foundations for teens take healthy risks in less concerning ways."

Look for activities or programs that allow for positive risk taking such as mountain biking, indoor or outdoor rock-climbing, joining the school play or band, volunteering, theme park rides or testing new tricks at the skate or trampoline park.

Talking about pros and cons of actions, working through scenarios and brainstorming options on how to say 'no' helps teens navigate tricky situations, and can help parents feel more confident in their teen when they are out and about.

Let teens know you are there to support them, no matter what.

fcschool fraser coast school holidays teenagers
Fraser Coast Chronicle

