Keeping the Lent tradition alive

HOLDING onto his number one pancake race status, George Bishop was once again undefeated.
George has been practising the art of pancake flipping in a frypan and running at the same time since its inception at the Christ Church Pancake Day event held in Granville.
The event, which is growing in popularity and numbers, started in the seventies with a small group of ladies and is held on Shrove Tuesday usually in February each year.
For Christians, Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before Lent.
Traditionally, pancakes were eaten on this day to clear the cupboards of eggs, sugar and flour before 40 days of fasting for Lent.
According to legend, the tradition of flipping pancakes was born in the 15th century when a woman from Buckinghamshire rushed to church to confess her sins mid-way through making pancakes.
Long-time Christ Church parishioner Anne Miller said volunteers had been serving pancakes since 9am.
"People have just kept coming and going all morning - I believe we have had more than 150 people turn up this year,” she said.
"It is the biggest yet - it just keeps growing.
"I think people are starting to recognise the old traditions and how much fun you can have with them.”
The Maryborough Special School arrived at the event to enjoy the pancakes and have a go at the races.
"Not only are the races good for hand eye co-ordination but it is a great social event,” Anne said.
"The children are so proud of themselves.”
Guests were treated to a stack of pancakes with toppings including the popular home made caramel sauce, apple and cream and rosella jam.
The pancake race champion said he enjoyed coming every year.
"I attend the day for the religious aspect but also for the fellowship,” George said.
"I would recommend everyone to come over next year and have a go at the race too.
"You have got to be in it to win it.”