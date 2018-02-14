Keeping the Lent tradition alive

Volunteers (from left) Helen Grevell, Gogolka Dietmar, Helen Stevenson and Dorothy Dietmar made delicious pancakes with a variety of toppings for a huge crowd at the Christ Church's ever-popular Pancake Day on Shrove Tuesday.

HOLDING onto his number one pancake race status, George Bishop was once again undefeated.

George has been practising the art of pancake flipping in a frypan and running at the same time since its inception at the Christ Church Pancake Day event held in Granville.

Christ Church parishioner Anne Miller awarded George Bishop with his prize for defending his Pancake Race championship for the fourth year running. Boni Holmes

The event, which is growing in popularity and numbers, started in the seventies with a small group of ladies and is held on Shrove Tuesday usually in February each year.

For Christians, Pancake Day or Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before Lent.

Traditionally, pancakes were eaten on this day to clear the cupboards of eggs, sugar and flour before 40 days of fasting for Lent.

According to legend, the tradition of flipping pancakes was born in the 15th century when a woman from Buckinghamshire rushed to church to confess her sins mid-way through making pancakes.

The Lions Club of Maryborough generously donated their gazebo to shade the growing number of visitors to Christ Church's Pancake Day in Granville. Boni Holmes

More than 150 people turned up to celebrate Pancake Day at Christ Church in Granville. Boni Holmes

Long-time Christ Church parishioner Anne Miller said volunteers had been serving pancakes since 9am.

"People have just kept coming and going all morning - I believe we have had more than 150 people turn up this year,” she said.

"It is the biggest yet - it just keeps growing.

"I think people are starting to recognise the old traditions and how much fun you can have with them.”

Pancake races were enjoyed by the guests at Christ Church's annual Pancake Day. Boni Holmes

The Maryborough Special School arrived at the event to enjoy the pancakes and have a go at the races.

"Not only are the races good for hand eye co-ordination but it is a great social event,” Anne said.

"The children are so proud of themselves.”

Guests were treated to a stack of pancakes with toppings including the popular home made caramel sauce, apple and cream and rosella jam.

Granville resident and Pancake Day volunteer Jeanette Polinski pours the popular topping caramel sauce over a stack of fluffy pancakes. Boni Holmes

The pancake race champion said he enjoyed coming every year.

"I attend the day for the religious aspect but also for the fellowship,” George said.

"I would recommend everyone to come over next year and have a go at the race too.

"You have got to be in it to win it.”