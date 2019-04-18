Keira fever to strike London

LONDON CALLING: Keira Stephens selected to swim at the World Para Swim Championships in London.

LONDON CALLING: Keira Stephens selected to swim at the World Para Swim Championships in London. Brendan Bowers

SWIMMING: Hervey Bay swimmer Keira Stephens knows what it takes to overcome adversity.

The young athlete fought back against incredible odds to qualify for the September World Para Swim Championships in London.

Keira, 16, was selected in the Australia Dolphin swim team after winning bronze in the 100m breaststroke open multi-class event at the national championships on Friday.

Just months before the meet, Keira was not able to swim at all.

Suffering a severe bout of glandular fever and barely able to get out of bed in January, she lost 8kg in a week and could not train.

After recovering from the illness, Keira sat down with coach Marcus Elder to discuss swimming at nationals.

Both were in agreement they would give it a shot no matter the outcome and at the very least use it as a training meet.

Keira was fearful she would embarrass herself, her family and her swimming squad but was determined to use the meet to look at the bigger picture of her swimming career.

She went into the race feeling no pressure other than to do the best she could, and managed to pull off a podium finish.

Parents Tony and Mel are proud of their daughter's focus on swimming.

"She takes good care of herself in and out of the pool,” Tony said.

"She has a great diet and training regime.”

Selection was not guaranteed and she had to wait until the world championship team was announced.

The wait ended late Friday evening when the team was named.

"I am excited and ready to train hard,” Keira said.

Mel was proud of her daughter and the effort she made to even get to the national championships.

"I am very pleased for her, she worked very hard over the past month to give herself a chance,” Mel said.

Keira said she was thankful for the support of her family and coach, Marcus.

"Marcus always supports me and encourages me, even when I don't feel like swimming,” Keira said.

"I am lucky to also have my family who are also always there supporting me.”

Keira is focused on what lays ahead at the world championships but her end goal is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Hervey Bay teenager still keeps life in perspective even with her success.

Keira has been on camps with the team designed to prepare her and others for the opportunity to represent Australia at the Olympics.

In one of these sessions Stephens was asked what she would spend her last $10 dollars on.

The 16-year-old gave an honest answer.

"Twenty-four chicken nuggets, of course,” she said.