UPDATE: Keith Pitt 'deeply honoured' by new cabinet role

UPDATED

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he was "deeply honoured" to become the Minister for Resources, Water, and Northern Australia.

"I have been humbled by the support shown to me from my electorate of Hinkler, in which I was born and raised, and further afield," Mr Pitt said in a statement released at 11.43am.

"I will work tirelessly for my constituents and the Australian people."

Mr Pitt said he had held previous assistant ministerial roles since he was elected in 2013, which included being the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment.

He described the resources sector as a "dynamic industry" which had the ability to further develop and increase the national economy.

"I look forward to the challenges this presents," Mr Pitt said.

"I also look forward to making sure Australia's scarce water resources are well managed.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the former Minister for the work he has done in representing the resources sector and Northern Australia."

The Hinkler MP refers to Senator Matthew Canavan, who resigned from the role earlier this week to show his support for Barnaby Joyce in the Nationals' leadership spill.

According to correspondence from Senator Canavan about 18 months ago, projects in Bundaberg could be eligible for Northern Australian Infrastructure Funding projects if they fit the intended criteria.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey congratulated Mr Pitt and his team on his new cabinet position.

"I'm sure he'll be able to have the interest of this region at heart and that's why we wish him all the best," Cr Dempsey said.

"We will still be advocating for whatever we can get from all levels of government."

But Cr Dempsey said that Mr Pitt needed time to "get his feet under the table" and to understand his portfolio in which he would represent Australia.

Cr Dempsey said one of the main issues he would be raising with Mr Pitt would be Paradise Dam.

The State Government intended on reducing the dam's spillway by five metres due to safety concerns about its integrity.

More to come.