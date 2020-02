Keith Pitt will become the Minister for Mining, Resources, and Northern Australia.

KEITH Pitt has been revealed to have a cabinet position, taking on the portfolio of Mining, Resources, and Northern Australia.

The Hinkler MP would fill the position left by Senator Matthew Canavan when he resigned from the role earlier this week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to make the formal announcement about the cabinet reshuffle later this morning.

A spokeswoman for Pitt was unable to be reached for comment.

